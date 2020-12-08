Gary F. Adams, age 74, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Hanover Hospital with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth A. (Smith) Adams; together they shared over 55 years of marriage.
Gary was born in Hanover on May 6, 1946, and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1964. He worked in construction for Conewago Contractors and later for Utz Snack Foods for many years prior to retiring.
He was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover and a life member of S.A.V.E.S. He was past chief of Centennial Fire Company and past president of the Adams County Fire Chief’s Association. Gary was also member of the PA State Fireman’s Association and the Adams County Volunteer Firefighters Association. He was past president of the New Oxford Athletic Boosters, an auditor for Mt. Pleasant Township and a life member of the McSherrystown Fish and Game Club.
He was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
In addition to his wife Elizabeth, he is survived by his children, Wanda Groft and her husband Joseph, Kevin Adams and his wife Melanie, Wendy Hagerman and her husband Craig, and Kim Costella and her husband Kevin; his seven grandchildren, Nathan and his wife Kylie, Faith, Cheyenne, Aaron, Emily, Alexis and Mikayla; and his great-grandson Ryder. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Keith Adams, and his brother Richard Adams.
Funeral services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
A public celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to S.A.V.E.S., 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, PA 17331; or Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
