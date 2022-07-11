Harriett J. Segessenman, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at The Gardens in Gettysburg.
Born August 26, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George G. and Harriett J. (Chapman) Pierie. Harriett was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Robert F. Segessenman Sr. who died in 2018.
She was a member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg. Harriett, a devoted homemaker, was known as a wonderful cook and had a “green thumb” when tending to her garden and plants.
She is survived by three daughters, Melanie Ahakinian of Pottstown, Pa., Jennifer Lee Segessenman of Hershey, Pa., and Elizabeth Ann Segessenman of Charleston, W.Va.; a son, Robert F. “Rob” Segessenman Jr. of Littlestown; six grandchildren, Daniel Segessenman, Heather Weikert, Amber Segessenman, David Ahakinian, Alicia Ahakinian, and Amelia Banyas.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, followed by a graveside service and interment at the Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville, with Rev. Joy Fasick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org).
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
