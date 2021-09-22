Elda L. Wagner, 95, of York Springs, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Manor Care North, York, Pa.
She was born December 18, 1925, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Dewey Clapper and Orpha Pifer Potts.
Elda was married to Carl D. Wagner for 66 years, prior to his passing on March 31, 2012.
She is survived by her daughter, Darlene L. Griffie and her husband Donald of York Springs; a son, Bradley D. Wagner of York Springs; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Beulah Boyer and her husband Robert of Carlisle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Elda was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Breach.
She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, East Berlin.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg, Pa. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial was held in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Mt. Olivet United Church of Christ, 265 Two Churches Road, East Berlin, PA 17316. An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
