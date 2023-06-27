JoAnn M. Ricciuto, 78, of New Oxford, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of Michael A. Ricciuto for 54 years, and the mother of Dr. Daniel M. Ricciuto who lives with his wife, Kristin, and four children, Isabel, Ethan, Sophia and Francesca, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Born June 9, 1945, JoAnn was the daughter of Clair A. and Mary E. (Gordon) Beamer and the sister of Jay A. Beamer, all of Littlestown, and all whom preceded her in death.
JoAnn was born in Gettysburg and raised in Adams County. She was a graduate of Littlestown High School and of Shippensburg University. During her high school and college years, JoAnn was very active in the school bands and performed at many events as a majorette. Following graduation from Shippensburg, she taught school in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Massachusetts where she retired in 1978 after 15 years of service.
JoAnn was a member of Faith Community Brethren Church of New Oxford. She loved to travel and was a life-long lover of cats. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting and crafts. For the past nine years, JoAnn and her husband have lived at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford. JoAnn enjoyed the active lifestyle offered there and made many wonderful friends.
Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Linda Titzell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service, 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home. A private interment will follow with family only going to St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in JoAnn’s name may be sent to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or to Faith Community Brethren Church at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
