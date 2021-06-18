Amber Nicole Orndorff, age 34, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home in Gettysburg surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 15, 1986, in Hanover, the daughter of Rod and Leah A. (Heagey) Orndorff.
Amber graduated in the Class of 2005 from Gettysburg High School. She was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Gettysburg and Chambersburg. She competed and bowled in the Adams County Special Olympics in Gettysburg. Amber enjoyed coloring, puzzles, solitaire, playing games, word searches and she was known for her love of birds, cats and all things red.
In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by her two loving sisters, Olivia Orndorff of Reading and Kirsten Orndorff of Gettysburg; paternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Orndorff of Gettysburg; maternal grandmother, Carol H. Wilson of Abbottstown; maternal grandfather, David F. Heagey and step-grandmother, Robin of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Kenneth Orndorff and maternal step-grandfather, George A. Wilson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S.Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Joel Nogle officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until services. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren in Gettysburg. For those attending services, the family asks that Amber’s favorite color red be incorporated in their apparel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Amber’s memory to Special Olympics Pennsylvania Adams County, Bowling Program, PO Box 3188, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Asana Hospice Care (2666) an Amedisys Company, 2708 Commerce Drive, Suite 300, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.