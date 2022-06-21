“Remember Kid, There’s Heroes and There’s Legends. Heroes Get Remembered, but Legends Never Die. Follow Your Heart, Kid, and You’ll Never Go Wrong.”
Jeffrey Allen Koenig was nothing short of a true legend to all who knew and loved him. He is no longer with us, but his legacy will forever live on at every ballfield he ever graced.
After a courageous and tireless five-year battle with colon cancer, Jeff finally became pain free on June 18 when he went home to be with his savior in heaven. He did not share his illness with many but showed immense poise and determination in the face of adversity and an incurable disease. Those of us who knew and loved him hold him close in our hearts and cherish the memories we have.
Jeff was born February 20, 1979, in Gettysburg. He was the son of Ed and Patsy Koenig of Gettysburg, formerly College Park, Md.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Erin (LaMotte) and their three amazing sons, Brady, Lane, and Riggins. His boys were his world and will forever carry on their fathers’ spirit with each smile that crosses their face.
He is also survived by his brother Keith (Julie) Koenig and their children Jacob and Avery of Frederick. His aunt, Joan Keller, and her daughter Nikki (Mike) Pace of Gettysburg. His in-laws, Gary and Patti LaMotte of Marco Island, Fla., and brother and sister-in-law Rusty (Julie) LaMotte and their children Peyton and Parker of Westminster.
He has eight nieces and nephews, nine great nieces and nephews and many special cousins and their families.
He was predeceased by his sister Cathi (John) Hunt of Gettysburg, his grandparents Howell and Mary King of Gettysburg, and Ed and Hazel Koenig of Gettysburg, and his aunt Diane (Tom) Guinther of Barefoot Bay, Fla.
Jeff grew up in College Park, Md., where he was an Academic All American in both high school and college. He graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame as a result of his outstanding baseball career. Following college, he ran his family business for 24 years, in between still playing as much baseball and softball that his schedule would allow.
He loved all sports, whether playing or as a fan. He was a well-respected coach, mentor and one of the kids when it came to Madden Football and fantasy sports. He had a passion for passing along his love for the game whether it be to his own three boys or countless little leaguers that he had the pleasure of coaching over the years.
He could always be found next to the dugout on his bucket with a smile on his face and some opinions for the umpires.
The Koenig family would like to thank all of our family and friends for the outpouring of love and support through this journey. We could not have done this without you. This past year we have been continuously praying for a miracle. However, we know now that Jeff himself was truly the miracle. His faith, strength and positive outlook never faltered. We were truly blessed.
Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jim Kelley once said, “Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow.” This is how we will always remember Jeff.
Jeff will be deeply missed by not only his family, but also his countless friends and teammates who all loved and respected him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jeff to benefit his boys’ future education. Please make donations payable to CollegeAmerica. On the memo line please include “LaMotte529.” Mail to Janney Montgomery Scott, c/o Velnoskey Wealth Management Group at 15 E. Mainstreet Suite 218, Westminster, MD 21157.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, at Evergreens Cemetery in Gettysburg. A Celebration of Life will be held in the upcoming weeks, details will be provided as soon as solidified.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
