David W. Horan, 59, passed Thursday, May 4, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was the husband of Brenda L. (Dupler) Horan, his wife of 19 years.
Dave was born August 22, 1963, in Smyrna, Tenn., the son of Dolores J. (Erdley) Pavucsko of Enola, and the late David L. Horan.
In addition to his wife Brenda and his mother, Dave is survived by two sons, Justin D. Horan and his wife Emma of Gettysburg, and Tyler L. Horan of Lancaster; two daughters, Trisha M. Weaver and her husband James of Hanover, and Alicia A. Shaffer of McSherrystown; three grandchildren, Jillian Weaver, Samuel Weaver and Marshall Horan; a sister, Kelly Gantt and her husband Mike of Biglerville; and a brother, Jeff Horan and his wife Amanda of Dillsburg.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
