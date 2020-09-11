Beverly “Bev” A. Harbaugh, 75, formerly of Fairfield, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born Aug. 8, 1945, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Howard L. and Mary Teresa (Mullen) Weikert Jr. She was the wife of the late George C. Harbaugh Sr. who died Dec. 29, 2008.
Mrs. Harbaugh worked as the insurance verification clerk at the Gettysburg Hospital for 32 years.
Bev is survived by her two children, Roxanne Deardorff and her husband Charles “Chuck” of Fairfield, and George “Butch” Harbaugh and his wife Terri of Fairfield; her two grandchildren, Briana Hausler and her husband R.J., and Matthew Harbaugh; her two great-grandchildren, Aubri and Kinsley; and her two sisters, Linda Clapsadl of Gettysburg, and Debra Doxsey of Fairfield.
Funeral arrangements, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
