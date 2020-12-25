Joann M. Musselman, age 82, of Gettysburg, went to be with her Savior Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital with her children by her side.
She was born Saturday, May 28, 1938, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Paul A. and Verna J. (Kump) Bankert.
Joann graduated from Eichelberger High School in Hanover in 1956. She was formerly employed by the Department of Welfare as a caseworker for many years. She was also formerly employed by C.H. Musselman in Biglerville and the unemployment office in Chambersburg.
She was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church in Gettysburg. She volunteered many hours at her church and taught Sunday school for many years. Her life revolved around her church, family and friends.
Her husband of 60 years, Richard B. Musselman, passed away in 2017. She is survived by one daughter, Penny J. and husband Jesse Frock of Gettysburg; one son, Richard J. and wife Stephanie Musselman of Thompsontown; six grandchildren, Holly Anderson of Mechanicsburg, Amy Knoess of Gettysburg, Sara Sanders of Aspers, Erika Musselman of Newark, Del., Katie Musselman of East Salem, and Joey Musselman of Reading; seven great-grandchildren, Lydia Anderson, Grayson Knoess, Tyler Knoess, Donovan Sanders, Daven Sanders, Cora Anderson and Bruin Lieghty. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Lippy.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Mark Chester officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home on Wednesday. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Foursquare Gospel Church, 328 Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.