Cynthia Jane Myers, age 60, of New Windsor, Md., and formerly of Bonneauville, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carroll Hospital Center, following a valiant battle with cancer. Born July 30, 1962, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late John Roger Stambaugh Sr. and E. Patricia Garber Tracey. She was the wife of 17 years of W. Douglas Myers. They were married on August 27, 2005.
Also surviving are her daughters, Jessica Craig Hiett and husband C.D. Rio Hiett, and Brandy Craig Briggs and husband Brand; stepchildren, Wayne D. Myers Jr. and girlfriend Nichole, and Amy Myers; grandchildren, Kaylee Dillon, and Dante, Venice and Mateo Hiett; siblings, Johnny Stambaugh Jr. and wife Liz, Mike Stambaugh Sr., Jeff Stambaugh and wife Terri, Jimmy Stambaugh and wife Sue, Stacey Dubbert and husband Dwayne; 16 nephews; 10 nieces; 11 great-nephews; 20 great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew; uncle, Nelson Garber and wife Susan; aunt, Helen Martin; numerous cousins; mother-in-law, Anna Mae Myers; and brother-in-law, Rick Myers Jr. and wife Deb.
She will be remembered by her caretakers, Judy Carroll and Dee Wiedel; and her faithful four-legged caretaker, Willie.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her father-in-law, Richard Myers Sr.; and brother-in-law, Greg Myers.
Cindy was a 1981 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. Following the birth of her daughters she stayed home to raise them. She later worked for Bowman’s Home and Garden in Westminster, SERRV in New Windsor, and she helped her husband with their business, Myers Crab Shack in New Windsor.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Cowans Gap in Fulton County, Pa., where she became a member of the Fort Loudon American Legion #606. She also enjoyed visiting Chincoteague, crafting, including needle point and crochet, spending time with her dogs, family gatherings and listening to country music.
A visitation will be held at Windsor Station of the New Windsor Fire Company, 101 High St. (lower level), New Windsor on Thursday, January 26 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, January 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at Windsor Station on Friday at 11 a.m. Deacon Charles Barnhart will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Uniontown.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
