Rodney C. Kint, 74, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Born in Gettysburg on Oct. 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Dorie and Ruth (Walker) Kint. Rodney is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan A. (Fleming) Kint.
He attended Gettysburg High School and was trained to become a butcher at the former Meadow Valley Abattoir in Gettysburg. For the past 32 years, Rodney had been employed by Steeley’s Meats in Fayetteville, Pa.
He was a member and former trustee of the Peace Light Brethren in Christ Church. Rodney enjoyed the outdoors, both hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Adams County Fish and Game Association and the Mason-Dixon Knife Club.
He looked forward to attending local sales and auctions. Rodney had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sisters, Connie Johnson of Inverness, Fla., and Bonnie Flynn of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. Rodney was predeceased by two brothers, William and Edward Kint.
Joan would like to thank the nurses and aids of SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Rodney.
Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202; or Peace Light Brethren in Christ Church, 2793 Chambersburg Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.