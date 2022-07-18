Howard G. Guise, 94, Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at SpiriTrust Healthcare, Gettysburg.
He was born November 17, 1927, in York, Pa., the son of the late Harry B. and Frances Reed Guise. His wife, Doris J. Guise, died in 2012.
Howard was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force, serving in the Pacific Theater in the military police during the occupation of Japan. For over 30 years he was a layout engineer for Met-Ed in Gettysburg, York and Dillsburg. He was a member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg VFW, Gettysburg Elks Club, York Elks Club, 40et8, and the Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Howard, known as “Tony” by many friends and family, was an avid outdoors man. He was a member of the Rock Hollow Hunting Club for over 50 years and spent much of his time at the camp in Centre County. He was a member of Trout Unlimited and the Mummasburg Sportsmans Club. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and spent many summer vacations with her and the rest of the family at The Outer Banks.
Howard is survived by three children, Michael L. Guise and his wife Kimberly of Gettysburg, Mark L. Guise and his wife Kim of Gettysburg, and Michele L. Guise Jones and her husband William Jr. of Biglerville; and four grandchildren, Claudia Guise, Lauren Guise, Alana Guise and Hannah Viersma and her husband Timothy. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Harry Guise Jr., Margaret Guise Dycus, Ralph Guise, Helen Guise Kindig, Thomas Guise, William Guise, Robert Guise, Kenneth “Jim” Guise, Francis Guise, and Florence Guise Dull.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. from St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery following the service. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Adams County Allied Veterans or 40et8 c/o Gettysburg American Legion, 528 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
