William Edward Lutz III

William Edward “Bill” Lutz III, 77 years old. Aug. 1, 1945 — Dec. 8, 2022.
Bill was born in Gettysburg to William Edward Lutz, Jr. and Patricia Mae (Minter) Lutz.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda (Decker) Lutz of Knox, Ind., their daughter, Jennifer (Brad) Bye, granddaughter, Kate Bye all of Hanna, Ind., brothers Ernie (Linda) Kranias of Gettysburg, Rick (Sue) Kranias of Kensington, Md. and uncle Norris Minter of Gettysburg. Several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a 1963 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He served in the United States Air Force 1963-1967 with a tour during Vietnam as a K9 officer — he always said those were the best partners he ever had.
Bill graduated from Mount St. Mary’s College with a degree in history education. He worked at the Battlefield which started his career in the National Park Service for 32 years working at various parks across the country.
In 2001 Bill and Linda retired to Knox, Ind. He spent his time working for the city’s Park Department, fly fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle (making it to all 48 contiguous states). He was involved with the Gold Wing Touring Association, Blue Knights and Fraternal Order of Police.
Proceeding him in death: his parents, his brother, David M. Lutz of Gettysburg and his uncle, Robert “Bob” Minter of Gettysburg.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, 4 to 7 p.m. Central Time at Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 G St., LaPorte, Ind. 46350. Please bring your favorite Bill story to share with our family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the LaPorte County Sherriff’s K9 Department: 809 State St. Suite 202A La Porte, IN 46350.
