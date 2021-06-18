Dorothy Anne Corbin, 94, formerly of Fairfield, died Thursday evening, June 17, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, Pa.
Born June 26, 1926, in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Edward and Catherine (Lingg) Corbin.
Dorothy was an active member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield, serving for a number of years as a Eucharistic Minister. She worked as a registered nurse at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and later also worked for a time at Carling Brewing Company and the Frederick County Health Department.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews, Ed Bollinger, Greg Corbin, Ruth Ann Morningstar, Martha Reaver, Marilyn Stonesifer, and Kathy Hercek. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Richard Corbin and her sister, Mary Virginia Bollinger.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield. Her family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the start of Mass Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery following Mass.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
