Gene H. “Jake” King, 93, died Tuesday, OCt. 5, 2021, at Manor Care North in York. He was the husband of Anna L. (Reese) King, who died April 16, 1994.
Jake was born Aug. 17, 1928, in Hunterstown, the son of the late William C. and Kathryn (Little) King.
Jake was a member of the Gettysburg V.F.W.
Jake is survived by a son, Ronald H. King and his wife Donna of Abbottstown; a daughter, Bonnie K. Kauffman and her husband Jamie of Gettysburg; four granddaughters: Brittany King and Brandi Morela, both of Abbottstown, and Kaitlyn Spurlock and Jessica Kauffman, both of Gettysburg; a great-granddaughter, Paisley, and a sister, Shirley Rudisill of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by three brothers, Melvin, George and John King, and two sisters, Ruth Miller and Nancy Sterner.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Shawn Berkebile officiating. Burial will be in the Pines Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg V.F.W., 369 E Middle St, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
