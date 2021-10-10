A celebration of life in honor of Anna M Kepner (Jan. 1, 1928 — April 12, 2020), her brother, Vernon H Kepner (May 24, 1933 — Nov. 19, 2020), and his wife Mary L. (Bupp) Kepner (April 5, 1933 — March 24, 2021) will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at the Lake Heritage Community Center, 1000 Heritage Drive in Gettysburg.
A brief service will begin at 1 p.m. to celebrate and share memories of three special people who are greatly missed. Family will continue to receive friends until 4 p.m.
