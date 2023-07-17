Mayetta Catherine (Showers) Black, age 91, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023, at York Hospital.
Born December 11, 1931, in Menallen Township, Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ray Showers and Alice (Black) Showers.
She was nicknamed Bebe at a young age, and it stuck for her whole life. Mayetta’s father and mother built a service station and custard stand outside of Bendersville along Route 34, where she worked as a teenager. She graduated from Biglerville High School in 1949 and worked at Knouse Foods for several years. She was then a homemaker and mother to two daughters. After they were grown, she went back to work and eventually retired from Americana Souvenirs and Gifts of Gettysburg in 1994 in order to babysit her grandchildren.
She was a member of the Wenksville United Methodist Church her entire life. During that time, she was a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, treasurer, and active in the women’s society. She performed all the accounting and managed her husband’s building and remodeling business. When he went into the ministry, she was a faithful minister’s wife.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Miller and her husband Paul of Biglerville, and Carol May and her husband Charles of Gardners; five grandchildren, grandson Daniel Stonesifer and his wife Maureen of Keswick, Va., grandson David Stonesifer of Harrisburg, granddaughter Sarah Wentz and her husband Matthew of Reno, Nev., grandson Paul Miller and wife Melissa of York, and grandson Brett Miller of Biglerville; three great-grandchildren, great-granddaughter Maya Stonesifer, and great-grandchildren Gracelyn and Liam Miller; and one great-great-grandson, Baby Boy Wentz. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Levona Pitzer and Arliss Black, both of Biglerville, and Ruth Ann Showers of Gardners; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Maurice E. Black, who passed away in 1992, she was a widow for over 31 years; and two brothers, Cecil Showers and Fred Showers.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306, and Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 9:30–10:30 a.m. at Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307. A funeral service will follow the viewing on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Terry Brosius officiating. Interment will follow the ceremony in Wenksville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mayetta to the Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at www.duganfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.