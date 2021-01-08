Shirley C. Spence, age 83, of Arendtsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Thursday, May 6, 1937, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Chester S. and Vallie S. (Adams) Cashman.
Shirley graduated from Biglerville High School in 1955. She was formerly employed by the Lutheran Home in Gettysburg for five years. She had also worked 20 years for the Gettysburg National Bank.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. Shirley enjoyed crocheting. She made many prayer shawls for her church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She took great pride in maintaining her lawn.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Irvin P. Plattenburg Jr.in 1982.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ralph D. Spence. She is also survived by one daughter, Angela D. and husband Robert Vines of Arendtsville; one son, Jeffrey A. and wife Sharri Plattenburg of Littlestown; four grandchildren, Casey A. Miller of Littlestown, Kurt P. Vines of Arendtsville, Gary P. Plattenburg of Dillsburg, and Kristin A. Vines of Elizabethtown; seven great-grandchildren, Colton and Gracie Miller, Sierra and Sophie Plattenburg, and Adam, Emma and Levi Vines; and one sister, Nancy L. Harmon of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis A. Woerner.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held in Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. George Heberling officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to UACT-John’s Meals, P.O. Box 593, Arendtsville, PA 17303 or Arendtsville Fire Company, P.O. Box 482. Arendtsville, PA 17303.
