Barbara Lee (Bream) Strickhouser, 89, died peacefully on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Goodyear, Arizona. Born July 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Robert Dale and Annette (Miller) Bream of Cashtown. Barbara’s husband, John William “Bill” Strickhouser, died in 2002.
Barbara was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Class of 1950, and West Chester State University, Class of 1954. She earned a bachelor of music education and taught grades one through eight in Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, schools.
She taught piano for many years, was a substitute music teacher, and volunteered in various roles in her church and community. Barbara and her husband made their home in Emmitsburg, Md., where she was a member of Elias Lutheran Evangelical Church. Faith, family and music were hallmarks throughout her life.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tamara Lee Nelson of Goodyear, Ariz.; and her son Todd Brian Strickhouser and his wife Elizabeth Mae (Keller) Strickhouser of Cashtown.
Interment will be at Flohr’s Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Elias Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., PO Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
