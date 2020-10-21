Stanley E. Waite, 83, of Littlestown, died Monday morning, Oct. 19, at his home. He was the husband of Candee (Howe) Waite of Littlestown for 38 years.
Born Feb. 8, 1937, in Hutchinson, Kan., Stan was the son of the late Roy E. and Olga (Bickel) Waite. He was a graduate of Kingman High School in Kansas, and served in the U.S. Navy and Reserves from 1956 to 1962 during the Cold War. Stan was a retired engineer from Pillowtex Corp in Hanover since 2002.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Ronnie L. Jones and Melinda of Littlestown, Michael L. Waite and Jeannie Grejda of Lebanon, Jeffrey L. Jones of Dillsburg and Jodi L. Coleman and Kenny Kump of Gettysburg; his grandchildren, Zach and Ryan Jones, Jamie Grejda, Connor Waite, Billy and Jesse Horst-Waite, Jeffrey Tayler, McKenzie and Marissa Jones, Kyle Sentz, and Courtney Coleman; and his great-grandson, Cohen Sentz. Stan was predeceased by his brother, Gene Waite.
He was a member of Littlestown FOE and enjoyed camping, reading and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Memorial services will be private.
Memorials in Stan’s name may be sent to Redeemer’s U.C.C., 107 E. King St., Littlestown PA 17340 or Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
