Katharina Wallschlag (nee Bauer), 87, formerly of Gettysburg, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Warren Hospital, Phillipsburg, N.J.
Born Sept. 24, 1935 in Bokenjoka, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Christina (nee Hornung) Bauer. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years Richard Wallschlag in 2018. Kathe was also predeceased by sister Elizabeth Kanzler in 2006 and brother-in-law Ludwig Kanzler in 2008, as well as brother Josef Bauer in 2011.
During WWII her father moved the family to Hof Saale, Germany where, as a young girl and under the direction of her father, she helped families during the war.
“Kathe” arrived in the United States Oct. 28, 1955, in New York City and became a U.S. Citizen in 1961, being sponsored by her Aunt Rose Bauer. She lived in the Bronx, N.Y., holding jobs as a nanny, also working in her Uncle Carl Bauer’s Wall Street restaurant. When she and Richard married May 20, 1961 they were superintendents for a Bronx apartment building. In 1963, Kathe and Richard settled in Gettysburg.
In Gettysburg, Kathe was a foster parent to several children while tending to a lavish flower and vegetable garden. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. In 2012 Kathe and Richard came under the care of Patricia and James Bauer of Saylorsburg, Pa. More recently Kathe was a resident of Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, Pa.
Kathe is survived by niece Maria Beyale of New Mexico, and niece Anna Doms and nephew Anton Bauer in Germany, as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 22 High St., Gettysburg, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Stephen Kelley as celebrant.Interment will immediately follow the service at St. Francis Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Kathe requested “no one should wear black at my funeral.” Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
