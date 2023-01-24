Donald “Don” Dick, 75, of Suffolk, England, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Fisher) Dick for 53 years.
Born October 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Brown) Dick.
Mr. Dick was a graduate of Fairfield High School and a career veteran in the USAF.
Don is survived by three children, Sarah, Rachel and Steve; and three grandchildren, Luka, Kai and Rosa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Mary Jane Kleppinger, James, Charles, Edward and Elizabeth.
Mr. Dick is survived by five siblings, Linda, Lester, Kenneth, Margaret and David; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
