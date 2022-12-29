Pauline Brodbeck

Pauline E. (Shelleman) Brodbeck, 85 of New Oxford passed away peacefully at Hanover Hospital on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Brodbeck who passed away Feb. 12, 2012.
Born July 4, 1937 in York Springs, she was a daughter of the late Ernest F. and Mary (Dennis) Shelleman.
Pauline retired from a 30 plus year career with Revonah Shoe Manufacturing. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her two granddaughters. She also loved to socialize and talk with everyone. Pauline had a special place in her heart for her cats. Additionally, she loved the beach, sitting outside and enjoying her plants and fish pond, and watching Law & Order on T.V.
Mrs. Brodbeck is survived by three daughters, Jody L. Lobaugh and her husband Troy, Kathy Small and her husband Charlie and Janice Brodbeck; two granddaughters, Robin Wolf and her boyfriend Seth Ahrens and Jordyn Lobaugh; as well as her two cats, Pip and Pepsi.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Shelleman Jr.
Following a private burial, a memorial gathering where the family will receive friends to celebrate Pauline’s life will be held on Friday Jan. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the social hall at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5450 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA; 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover. To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
