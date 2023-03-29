On March 23, 2023, Sean Michael Watkins, loving husband, devoted father, brother and son, passed away unexpectedly in Lewiston, Maine, with his beloved wife Jennifer Watkins by his side, whom he shared 30 wonderful years.
Sean was born on February 1, 1972, to Joy and Ronald Watkins in York, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1990, pursued a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences and a master’s degree in recreation and parks management at Pennsylvania State University. It was at Penn State University in 1992 where he met the love of his life, Jennifer, and a beautiful relationship began. They married October 23, 1999.
After graduation, he worked as the director of sales at Point Sebago Resort. Later on, Sean was the owner and operator of LA Property Management as well as a real estate agent. Following this, Sean was owner and operator of a used appliances business. At the time of his death, he was employed as the director of environmental services management at the Togus Veterans’ Hospital, a job that he loved and was honored to serve the veterans of his country.
Sean was passionate about all the different jobs he held throughout his life and gave 100% of himself to his work and his employees. He was versatile in his knowledge and was always mastering new skills to better himself. One could easily notice that Sean loved learning and never stopped challenging himself.
Sean dreamed of moving back to his family farm in Three Springs, Pennsylvania, and growing blueberries for a ‘pick your own’ business in retirement. He often spoke of owning a campground and providing a place for friendships to flourish, just like he experienced. Sean and Jennifer had plans to travel the world. He just last week stated that he had a goal of doing a winter hike to hike Mt. Washington.
Anyone who knew him, knows he would have accomplished all of these and kept on dreaming of more. Sean was known as a man of integrity, kind heartedness, commitment and passion. He loved to lend a hand to those in need and was a big supporter of everyone. Sean loved spending time with his precious family and making meaningful memories with each one of them.
His family was his most important thing in life and he always knew how to bring every member of his extended family together and spend precious quality time together. He cherished every moment with them and made sure everyone was valued and knew how important they were to him. He was very proud of his family’s legacy and on a regular basis bragged to anyone who listened about how proud he was of his children’s accomplishments.
Sean always shared stories of generations of his family members. One of Sean’s greatest characteristics was his affable personality and his gentle demeanor. He was a friend to everyone and always took a genuine interest in you and loved to hear about your stories and life. Sean’s charismatic and loving demeanor made him a friend to both young and old.
Above all, Sean’s kindness is what made him such an incredible person. All of his friends loved him and shared many lifelong memories along the way, whether it was being a sports dad supporting Cooper or Lilly or camping together with his friends during the year. He was like a father figure to all the children. Since he did not have his family close by, his group of friends became his family far away from home.
His excitement for life was tremendous and he carried his contagious smile with him everywhere he went. Sean was very proud of his son, Cooper, joining the Coast Guard and serving our country. He would beam with pride looking at his son and the mature young man he was becoming. Sean was the picture perfect role model for his son as he was growing up and never stopped teaching and guiding him to be a successful man of integrity in life. Sean was truly the epitome of what a father should be to their children.
Sean was his daughter’s biggest cheerleader. Lilly always brought the biggest joy to his heart with all of her accomplishments in school, cheer and track. Lilly and Sean bonded over their shared love of learning. They often held long conversations talking about various topics of life, educating each other along the way. Like Sean was with Cooper, he modeled what a loving father is and emphasized how special his daughter was to him. Sean was extremely proud of the young woman Lilly had become.
Sean may have brought two children into this world but he was unconditionally present in the lives of countless other children. Sean was a supporter of Boy Scout Troop 111 where he tirelessly worked to help his son obtain his Eagle Scout. He welcomed anyone into his circle without judgment, opening himself up to be a friend to all no matter their age.
Sean is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer; their children, Cooper and Lillyann; his father, Ronald Watkins; his siblings, Bryan Watkins and his wife Erin, and Todd Watkins and his wife Valbona; his uncle, Dale Curfman; as well as two nieces and five nephews. Sean was predeceased by his mother, Joy Watkins.
Sean’s sudden passing is leaving an immense void to his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched. We will honor and celebrate his life at United Methodist Church in Auburn, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, ME 04210, on Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m. The family will have a Celebration of Life for Sean in Pennsylvania in the near future for those who are not able to make it to Maine.
Flowers may be sent to the United Methodist Church in Auburn, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, ME 04210. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family GoFundMe Page or the Maine Veterans’ Home.
