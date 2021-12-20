Dorothy Mina Marie Reid was welcomed into the loving arms of her greatest friend, Lord and Saviour, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 94.
She was the dear daughter of the late John and Ada Holden, beloved wife of the late Walton Richard Albert Reid, cherished mother of Kenneth Richard Wesley Reid (Charlotte), Norma “Sharon” Elizabeth Schamehorn (Robert), Donna Marie Soule (Mark), and Doris Anne Reaney (Lloyd).
She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Ken Reid Jr. (Kyra), Kevin Reid (Raeann), Sherri Storm (Adam), Shelley Schamehorn, Carolyn Schamehorn, Amanda Welk (Donaven), Candice Tubby (Curtis), Nathan Reaney (Kacie); and by 15 great-grandchildren. She was also the dear sister of the late Norma Smith, Herman Holden and Rev. Beth Hawley. Aunt Dorothy will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Mountain Top Ministries Jan. 9 at 200 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA, 17353. Service times are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. with Keystone Quartet singing between 9 and 10 a.m.
