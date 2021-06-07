Harry C. Lemmon Jr., 84, of Hanover, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Genesis Gettysburg Center. He was the husband of Dixie Lee Lemmon who died in 1979.
Born May 5, 1937, in Hanover, Harry was the son of the late Harry C. Sr. and Mary (Markle) Lemmon.
He was retired from P.H. Gladfelter of Spring Grove after 30 years of employment.
Surviving are his sons, Bruce Lemmon and Sharon of Virginia, and Randy Lemmon of Dillsburg; his daughter-in-law, Kelly Lemmon of Littlestown; his eight grandchildren, Timothy, Jarrett, Jesse, Brett, Brandon, Amanda, Sean, and Bruce Lemmon Jr.; and his nine great-grandchildren. Harry was predeceased by his son, Roy E. Lemmon; and his sisters, Pauline Weaver, Anamae Marquet, Phyllis Lippy and Evelyn Roman.
Harry enjoyed country music, dancing at Rosie’s, the Yankees and Cowboys, dining at Dutch Country and Famous Hot Weiner and was a loving father and grandfather.
Funeral Service is Friday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Gidel Perez of Hanover Church of Christ officiating. Viewing is Friday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
