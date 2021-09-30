Brian J. Decker, 63, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home.
Brian was born January 18, 1958, in Hanover, the son of Mary H. (Martin) Menges and the late Glenn J. Decker.
Brian was a graduate from New Oxford High School, Class of 1975, and was employed with Sonoco Products in Hanover for over 15 years. Brian was an avid Patriots and Yankees fan, a member of the New Oxford Social and Athletic Club, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Brian is survived by a daughter, Brianne Griffie and her husband Brian, of Bendersville; two grandsons, Brayden and Brycen Griffie of Bendersville; a sister, Gayle A. Reinhart and her husband Barry of New Oxford; a brother, Keith A. Menges and his significant other Nicole, of New Oxford; a stepfather, Glenn Menges of New Oxford; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Kevin J. Decker and Craig A. Decker.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc. 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
