Richard C. Hartman, 88, died Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
Richard was a registered architect and graduated from Penn State in 1956. He served more than 30 years as an active and reserve officer in the US Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He traveled extensively in Europe, experiencing many architectural and cultural sites.
He was a member of the Masons, Shrine, Jesters, Zembo Clowns and Sojourners organizations. He loved Penn State football and sports cars, especially Mercedes Benz. He lived in Normandy, France, with his wife from 1958 to 1961, while stationed there with the Air Force and loved it.
Richard was predeceased by his son, Andrew Hartman.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice Hartman; his son, Scott Hartman (Barbara) of Gettysburg; his granddaughters, Erica Kaufman (Todd Bryer) and Hannah Weikel (Dusty); his great-grandchildren, Ella, Andrew, Annen, Izzy and May; surrogate sons, Dave Rochkind (Sherry), Todd Hoover (Lisa) and Andy Weiss (Karen); and surrogate grandchildren, Michelle Rochkind and Alan (Michele) Rochkind.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 6011 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. Capt. Mark Shulman, USAF chaplain, will be officiating.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The Hartman Family request those wishing to attend to be vaccinated and to wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140; or Penn State - Andrew Hartman Scholarship, Development Office, Penn State Mont Alto, One Campus Drive, Mont Alto, PA 17237.
Online condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.