David Charles Conaway, 63, of Abbottstown, devoted husband of Jackie Lannen Conaway, celebrated his freedom from early onset Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia on Sunday, July 4, 2021, amidst the fireworks and the love of his family at his side in his home.
Born on Wednesday, December 25, 1957, in Philipsburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Philip L. and Catherine “Bea” Meiss Conaway. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Mayes.
A 1976 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, he earned his bachelor of science degree in education from Clarion University in 1980. During the summer of 1980 his two passions collided; witnessing and wrestling. He embarked on a six week, six country journey wrestling for Athletes in Action on a South America tour.
He dedicated his career to junior high school students, teaching at Bellwood-Antis Jr. High School from 1980 to 1986 and New Oxford Jr. High School from 1986 until his retirement in 2013. Additionally, he coached wrestling from 1980 to 2013 and was a father figure to many of his athletes.
He dedicated his life to his Lord Jesus and was active in every church with which he held memberships; his worn Bible was his compass.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, he is survived by his children, Tiffanie Garman and her husband Denton of New Oxford, Brittany Barnett and her husband Matt of Quarryville, and Jordan Conaway and his wife Haley Eash of State College; and four granddaughters, Ava and Mya Garman and Serenity and Oakley Barnett.
A celebration of his life will be held in August at the New Oxford Social Club.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coach Dave Conaway Tribute Fund, Adams County Community Foundation, 25 S. 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or at Adamscountycf.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.