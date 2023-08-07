Jeffrey (Jeff/Pappy) W. Dillon, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home in Gettysburg, which he shared with his darlin’, Judith (Judy) L. DeHaas.
Jeff was born in Gettysburg on May 21, 1961, to Charles J. Dillon and Eleanora L. (Hykes) Dillon. He graduated from Gettysburg Area Senior High School in June 1979. Jeff was previously employed at Hanover Brand Foods, Fairfield Area High School, and was currently employed with Aramark at the Conewago Valley School District in New Oxford.
Jeff is survived by his son, Cody W. Dillon, and grandsons Nehemiah Dillon and Jake Scott; Judy DeHaas, her daughter Jessica L. Allen and granddaughters Maliyah Rose and Eliana Lynn Alpizar; sister, Linda K. Dillon; brothers, Jack L. (Bev) Dillon and Randy J. (Chris) Dillon, their children and grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins. Jeff is also survived by his very best friend, Steve Zinneman of Hanover, Pa.
I’d be remiss if I did not mention his fur babies, Grayson and Simba, who will miss loving, cuddling and snuggling with our Pappy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Larry Dillon and Gary Dillon, and infant grandson Jaxson Dillon.
Jeff had an unrivaled love for all types of music and his collection is proof! He was a lifelong devoted fan of the Baltimore Orioles, the Pittsburg Steelers and The Ohio State University Buckeyes football team. His favorite athlete of all time is Brooks Robinson and because of that, Jeff would text heart emojis to Judy in sets of five, Brooks’ number! He had a passion for foods that weren’t always the best choice. Like how he never met a chili cheese dog he didn’t like and a rarely eaten salad for Jeff consisted of lettuce and lots of cheese.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Jeff’s family and close friends.
Should you desire, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Jeff.
“I keep hearing how happy you have been the past few years, Jeff. I truly hope you know how honored I am to have been Your Darlin’ and how lucky I am to have been with you until your end. I promise to keep your memory alive for our baby girls, “Mia” and Eliana, who you loved and adored and they both loved and adored you so, so much. We’ve seen your signs you sent to let us know you’re okay. We’ll be watching for more. Goodnight and goodbye, babe. I love you.”
“Dad, I will Love you Forever and Always”
