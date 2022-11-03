Katie L. (Lecrone) Noel, 61, received her angel wings Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home with her loving family around her. She was the wife and best friend of Leroy J. Noel, her husband of 40 years.
Katie was born January 13, 1961, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Bernard R. and Mary C. (Laughman) Lecrone Sr.
Katie was a member of St. John’s U.C.C. in New Chester.
In addition to her husband Leroy, Katie is survived by two sons, James R. Lecrone and his wife Katrina of Hanover, and Mark L. Noel and his wife Lindsay of New Oxford; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, two god daughters, and her personal nurse, Mitz. She was predeceased by four brothers, Bernard Jr., Ronald, Orington and Larry Lecrone; and three sisters, Shirley Herman, Henrietta Green and Lisa Laughman.
Katie enjoyed playing cards, scratching lottery tickets and playing Candy Crush. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, New Chester. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Williams, Logan Therrit, Dave Gorman, Tom Gorman, John Bretzman and Elvin Green II.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
