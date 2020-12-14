William I. McCleary, age 81, of Biglerville, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Harrisburg Hospital. He was born Monday, May 8, 1939, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Hiram and Eugenia (Etter) McCleary.
Bill graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1957. He loved farming in his early years and helped local farmers with their animals and crops. After high school, he accompanied his father to Orlando, Fla., where they established a house building business.
Bill eventually returned to Pennsylvania and continued building and several other construction jobs.
He was interested in teaching construction with both classroom and on the job teachings. He earned certification from both University of Maryland and Penn State University.
He was formerly employed as a carpentry teacher in South Carroll High Vocational School in Sykesville, Md., for many years. He then taught at York Vo-Tech for several years. In addition to teaching, he enjoyed and coached track and field and football. Upon retirement, he returned to his love of beef farming with his children.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonita (Bonny) A. (MacIntire) McCleary. He is also survived by one daughter, Brynn Penney of Biglerville; two sons, Brian McCleary of Topsham, Maine, and Blake McCleary of Biglerville; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy Webster of Orlando, Fla.; and one brother, Charles and wife Nancy McCleary of Orlando, Fla. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joe McCleary.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
His life will be celebrated privately by his family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
