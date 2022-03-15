Walter A. “Walt” Dayett, 80, of Littlestown, died Sunday, March 13, 2022 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Lois H. Harper Dayett for 57 years. Born Nov. 15, 1941, in Cumberland, Md., Walt was the son of the late Gurney H. and Ruth (Ashton) Dayett.
He was a 1960 Towson High School graduate and attended University of Maryland for two years. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era. Walt had been an appliance repairman for Kegel’s and was owner/operator of Dayett’s Clock repairs.
He studied and enjoyed farming.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, Brian W. Dayett of Hagerstown, Md.; Bradley H. Dayett and Diane Klepetka of Seven Valleys; his two grandchildren, Morgan and Mia Dayett; and his sisters, Pat Way of Canton, Ohio, and Alice Skipworth of Franklin Furnace, Ohio. He was predeceased by his brother, Jeff Dayett.
Walt was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harney, Md. He liked fishing, working, traveling and spending time with his family.
Funeral service is Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Harney, with the Rev. Dr. Peter Naschke and Walt’s son, the Rev. Dr. Bradley H. Dayett officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment is in Mountain View Cemetery, Harney, with military honors provided.
Memorials in Walter’s name may be sent to his church at 5918 Conover Road, Taneytown MD 21787. In honor of Walt, the family suggests wearing your flannel shirt to the service.
