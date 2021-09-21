On Monday, September 20, 2021, Dale T. Wolfgang, 58, formerly of Glenville, and for the past several years lived with his sister, Robin Seymore in Hanover, passed away at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
He was the loving son of the late John H. and Erlean C. (Sweitzer) Wolfgang.
Dale was a member of St. Jacob’s (Stone) United Church of Christ. He enjoyed going to Bell Socialization, which helps people who are living with intellectual disabilities explore their potential. He also enjoyed looking at books, eating, and listening to country music.
Dale is survived by his siblings, Lamar W. Wolfgang and wife Nadia, Laverne J. Wolfgang and wife Pam, Gary L. Wolfgang, Gerald L. Wolfgang, and Robin R. Seymore and husband Jerry; many nieces and nephews; and his extended Seymore family, which adored him.
Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. until a funeral service begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, at St. Jacob’s (Stone) UCC, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, Pa. 17329. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are recommended to the church at the address above.
Online condolences may be made at www.geiple.com.
