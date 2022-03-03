Dustin Ford Gebhart was a caring father, brother, uncle and son. He left this world suddenly on February 12, 2022, at the age of 31.
Born in Gettysburg, on March 20, 1990, he was the son of David R. and Tracey A. (Bechtol) Gebhart of Fairfield.
Dustin enjoyed and thrived in growing the family business, Gebhart and Sons Grading, where he worked as an excavator and was partial owner. He constantly strived to continue the growth of the company and to create a better life for himself and those around him.
Beginning at a young age, Dustin enjoyed everything to do with the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, foraging or just playing in the dirt. He was an active member of the South Mountain Rod & Gun club and enjoyed spending time at their events. His pride and joy though were his daughter and his niece. Spending time and teaching them activities outdoors brought him great joy.
In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by his daughter, Auden Gebhart; his brother, David Gebhart and his wife Rachel; his niece, Avery; his maternal grandparents, Neil F. and Erma Bechtol; his paternal grandmother, Sarah Gebhart and her significant other Joseph Andrew; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family will receive friends Monday, March 7, 2022, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. with services immediately following at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up an account for Dustin’s daughter Auden at Member’s 1st. Contributions can be mailed to Auden Gebhart, c/o David N. Gebhart at 480 Crum Road, Fairfield, PA 17320 for deposit into her account.
