Geraldine V. March, 88, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Homewood at Plum Creek.
Born on Thursday, July 21, 1932 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Theodore S.W. and Elvera Deardorff Wolff. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Paul Dale March, who died in 1988. A 1950 graduate of Eichelberger High School, she was a member St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on York Street. Geraldine was a former employee of Doubleday Publishing and later retired from Hanover Hospital, where she worked in the Medical Records Department. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and doing yard work.
Survivors include her four children: Deborah March and her spouse, Florence, of Gettysburg, Sally Kacar and her husband, Matthew, of Hanover, Timothy March and his wife, Julie, of Carlisle, and SueAnn Whitman and her husband, Charles, of Hanover; nine grandchildren: J.P., Andrew, Alissa, Lauren, Jaclyn, Alexander, Tyler, Taylor and Finn; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce and Ronald Wolff; a sister, Andree Weaver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
The funeral was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc. in Hanover. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery.
