Frank E. “Smitty” Smith, 76, of Abbottstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover. He was the loving husband of Arlene R. (Hoffman) Smith; together they shared 53 years of marriage.
Born August 22, 1945, in Hanover, he was a son of the late Francis P. and Helen L. (Schlaline) Smith.
Smitty was an active and lifetime member of United Hook and Ladder Company #33 where he served many different positions including vice-president and fire police captain. Most recently he was serving as a lieutenant responding to calls daily. He retired from AgCom several years ago after 54 years of dedicated service where he wore many hats and retired as their fleet manager.
Smitty was also a lifetime member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club and the Hanover Home Association. Frank was very strong in his faith and dedicated to the lord as one of God’s children where he attended Gates of Praise Worship Center in Littlestown and was an active member of the board.
In his spare time, he loved making road trips with his wife and seeing different parts of the country as well as spending time with his family and grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time working in the yard and being with his best and most loyal friend Precious! Most importantly, his true passion was helping others and putting smiles on faces!!
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by three sons, Edward Smith and his fiancé Kelly of York, Brian Smith and his wife Heidi of York, Darrin Smith and his wife Stacy of Lancaster; nine grandchildren, Eddie Smith, Brianna Smith, Trey Smith, Claudia Smith, Annika Smith, Camden Smith, Amanda Smith, Brayden Smith, and Megan Smith; nine siblings, Barb Gotwalt and her husband Robert, William “Bill” Smith and his wife Bev, Helen Lentz and her husband Rod, Leon “Bud” Smith and his companion Jen, Linus “Boze” Smith, Mary Roberts and her husband Randy, Dennis “Brown” Smith and his wife Rhonda, Edward “Tank” Smith, and Lori Cnota; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Smith is also survived by his loving dog, Precious.
In addition to his parents, Smitty was preceded in death by three siblings, Emily Stewart, Loretta Gebhart and Bernard “Bernie” Smith.
A service to celebrate the life of Frank will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., with Pastor Shane Smith officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Sunday 6-8 p.m. and then again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Pallbearers will be Edward Smith, Brian Smith, Darrin Smith, Eddie Smith, Brianna Smith, Trey Smith, Claudia Smith, Annika Smith and Camden Smith.
If you are unable to attend the service due to COVID or any other circumstances, a livestream of the service will be available by going to www.wetzelfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the top of Mr. Smith’s obituary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Hook & Ladder Co. 33, 21 N. Bolton St., New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of Frank E. “Smitty” Smith and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
