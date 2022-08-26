Rosalia “Rosie” L. (Gouker) Storm, age 95, of Bonneauville, passed away into God’s eternal care on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Weikert’s Personal Care Home in Littlestown. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Storm, who passed away in 2012.
Born May 16, 1927, in McSherrystown, Rosie was the daughter of the late Peter and Gertrude (Cramer) Gouker. She was 1945 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, and the Catholic War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary, both of Bonneauville.
In her younger years, she worked at Sylvania Shoe Company but spent most of her life at home caring for her family.
Rosie had a wonderful sense of humor and kind spirit. She loved to travel and went on several trips with her husband and friends. Her favorite pastime was crocheting and many will remember her for her beautiful handmade creations. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the highlight of her life.
Surviving are her seven children, Sue McDannell, Charlotte Wolff and her husband Donald, Tom Storm and his wife Margie, Joseph Storm and his wife Tammy, Richard Storm, Joan Storm (Ford), and Patsy Mills and her husband Doug. She was the cherished grandmother of Cathy Karper, Frankie and Dave McDannell, Kevin Wolff, Andy and Jeremy Storm, Christopher Kline, Zachary and Logan Ford, and Alli and Brady Mills. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kassidy, Karson, Masen, Jordan, Summer, Lilly, Aubrey, and Haylee; and her siblings, Delores Warner and Joan Lawyer. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leon and Robert Gouker; her sister, Rita “Jane” Hockensmith; and a son-in-law, Francis McDannell.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Rosie’s life on Sunday, August 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 8 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville, PA 17325, officiated by Rev. Benny Jose. There will be an additional viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to Mass. She will be laid to rest immediately following Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Contributions in Rosalia’s memory can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, at the above address, or to Weikert’s Personal Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
