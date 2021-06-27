John C. Bentzel, 66, of Littlestown, died Saturday, June 26, at his home. He was the husband of Virginia R. “Ginny” (Lee) Bentzel for 44 years.
Born Feb. 16, 1955 in Hanover, John was the son of the late John C. and Ruth (Hull) Bentzel. He was a 1973 Littlestown High School graduate and was employed with Shipley Energy of Hanover as an HVAC technician retiring in 2018.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Kimberly J. Airing and Larry Jr. of Taneytown and Katie L. Hayes and Tim Morris of Littlestown; his six grandchildren: Abby, Alex, Andrew and Aidan Hayes and Tyler and Nick Airing ; his brothers, Harry Bentzel of Littlestown and Richard Bentzel of Tennessee; his sisters, Betty Jean Dutterer of Maryland; Nancy Rexroth of Thomasville, Judy Green of Glenville and Peggy Fuller of Littlestown. John was predeceased by his daughter, Kristal J. Bentzel and his sister, Ruth I. Bentzel.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. John enjoyed bowling, gardening, his two trips to Israel, times at the beach and being with his family.
A Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at his church with The Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Viewing is Friday at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. The family requests those attending the viewing and funeral to wear their casual summer attire. Inurnment will be at a later date in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Memorials in John’s name may be made to his church at 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.