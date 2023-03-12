Adam T. Brown, 52, of Fairfield, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his business, New Beginnings Archery and More.
He was born on November 14, 1970, in Westminster, Md., the son of James L. and Patsy Hahn Brown of Gettysburg. Adam is survived by his wife, Tracie Hartlaub Brown.
Adam was a 1989 graduate of Gettysburg High School; he then attended York Tech. Following his education he was employed at Fern Rodkey Electric and then for many years for his father at J&R TV Repairs on the Taneytown Road in Gettysburg. Adam then began his own electrical contracting company, Sparky’s Electrical Service LLC, which he ran for over 10 years. Most recently, Adam owned and operated New Beginnings Archery and More on Taneytown Road and in Covington, Va. He was also the pastor at The Lords Church of the New Beginnings in Gettysburg.
Adam began his firefighting career as a junior fireman at Barlow Fire Company where he was a life member. He was a former treasurer and a long time member of Harney Fire Company. For many years he had also been a member, former chief, deputy chief, EMS captain, treasurer and EMT for Fairfield Fire & EMS.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents and wife, Adam is survived by two daughters, Camery and Shania Brown of Fairfield; a sister, Tracey Chaney, her husband Sean, daughter Abigail, and son Timothy of Sabillasville, Md.; a paternal grandmother, Evelyn Hammer of Gettysburg; and many additional extended family members.
A celebration of Adam’s life will take place on Saturday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Barlow Fire Company.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Barlow Fire Company, 2005 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunerlhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.