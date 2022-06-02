Dwight E. Gross, 75, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born July 3, 1946, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Staub) Gross. Dwight was the loving husband of Donna T. (Seymore) Gross with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Dwight graduated from Spring Grove Senior High School in 1964. He worked as a set-up man at Harley Davidson for 35 years until his retirement in 2000.
Dwight served his country proudly in the United States Army Reserves.
Dwight was a member of St. Joseph Catholic church, Hanover, as well as the Holy Name Society.
Dwight was an avid wood model builder, enjoyed golf and archery with his brother and sons, and loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.
In addition to his loving wife Donna, Dwight is survived by his children, Kimberly Gross of Glenville, Pa., Edward Gross and wife Denise of Hanover, Pa., Ronald Gross and wife Lisa of Hanover, Pa., and Travis Gross and wife Jennifer of Spring Grove, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Brianna, Zachary, Emma, Danielle, Belle, Annie, Nick, and Shane; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Doyle Gross of Hanover, Pa.; and his beloved dog Snickers. He was preceded in death by a brother, Laverne Gross.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, Pa., with Msgr. James Lyons as celebrant. Visitations will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., as well as 10–11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Cemetery, Abbottstown.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
