Hammond Maurice Geyer of Herndon, Virginia, passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his beloved family who remained at his side throughout the last weeks of his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Hammond was born to Wilbur and Verna Geyer in Hanover, Pennsylvania, in 1941. He grew up in Cashtown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1959. Hammond married his high school sweetheart, Sherry, in 1960. He always said that, from the moment he saw her across the cafeteria, he knew she was the one for him.
After high school, Hammond served three years in the United States Army as a specialist and instructor in radar repair and missile monitoring. As a young man, he became a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in business management and subsequently worked for Honeywell Systems and Freddie Mac, retiring in 2011.
Hammond devoted his life to his family, and spent countless hours helping them in any way he could. He was happiest when he could pass on his knowledge to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed long motorcycle rides on sunny weekends, and bourbon and cigars on the front porch with his sons and grandsons. At the end of the day, he loved relaxing in his recliner and reading a good book with his devoted cat, Sabre, asleep on his lap. Hammond was a humble man who approached life with a quiet strength and a dry sense of humor. Of the many things he built over his lifetime, his family was his greatest work.
Hammond was preceded in death by his parents as well as sisters, Letha and Elinor Hays, and brother, John. He is survived by his wife Sherry and his sons, Michael (Rita), David (Amy), and Steven (Lisa). Hammond took great pride in his grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Payne, Lauren (Jeff) Bew, Chris (Jessica), Eric, Wil, Emily, Amanda, Nicholas, and Drew, and his great-grandsons Jaxon Bew and Jace Geyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Yaarab Shrine in Atlanta, Georgia. www.yaarabshrine.net/donate.html.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. For service updates and condolences please visit www.adamsgreen.com.
