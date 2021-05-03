Henry J. Smith, 85, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at The Gardens at Gettysburg. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Witter) Smith, his wife of 63 years.
Henry was born Sept. 23, 1935, in Hamilton Township, Adams County, the son of the late Henry W. and Anna B. (Kuhn) Smith.
In addition to his wife Gloria, Henry is survived by his children, Cindy Riley of Shippensburg, Christopher W. Smith of New Oxford, and Amy B. Riley and her husband Richard of New Oxford; five grandchildren, Nathan Clever, Jessica Riley, Courtni Kolasa, Chad Riley, and Destiny Riley; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, John F. Smith of New Oxford; and three sisters, Martha Anderson of Biglerville, and Rita Keplinger and Janet Wineberg, both of New Oxford. He was predeceased by three brothers, Joseph, Roger, and Robert Smith; and three sisters, Dorothy Smith, Aileen Smith, and Isabel Hartzell.
Funeral services will be private.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
