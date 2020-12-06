Edith K. Shull, 82 of Gettysburg, passed away at her home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 17, 1938 in Penn Mar, Md., she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Ethel (Patterson) Emory. Edith was predeceased by her husband, Franklin W. Shull Sr. who died Feb. 4, 2018. She was a member of Mount Joy Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
For many years, Edith worked for local shoe factories in Gettysburg, Emmitsburg, Litttlestown and Hanover. She enjoyed playing cards and watching western movies.
Edith is survived by her five children, Deborah Beamer of Orrtanna, Roy Emory of Blue Ridge Summit, Cathy Hahn of Blue Ridge Summit, Bonnie Willard of Blue Ridge Summit, and Franklin W. “Frank” Shull Jr. of Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Violet Monninger of Hagerstown. She was predeceased by a sister, Betty Bowman; and a brother, Lester Emory.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with a graveside funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg with Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. The family suggests memorials to Mount Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
