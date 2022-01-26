Jean A. (Berkheimer) Reever, 76, passed Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Bruce D. Reever, her husband of 43 years, who passed March 9, 2013.
Jean was born January 7, 1946, in York, the daughter of the late Fred A. and Pauline A. (Ruppert) Berkheimer.
Jean attended Genesis Church in York New Salem, and was a member of Spring Grove Woman’s Club.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Karen L. Cramer and her husband Kirk of East Berlin, Carol A. Shoop and her husband Daniel of Dalmatia, and Kathy P. Clark of Stevensville, Mont.; a son, Stan R. Reever and his wife Heather of Thomasville; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Travis, Laura, Paula, Colton, Eric, Lane, Wyatt, and Taylor; and three brothers, Russel, Earl and Fred Berkheimer. She was predeceased by a brother, Glenn Berkheimer.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with Pastor Bob Tome officiating. Burial will be in Holtzschwamm Union Cemetery, Thomasville. There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holtzschwamm Union Church Preservation Fund, c/o Brian Hoffheins, 1058 Race Track Road, Abbottstown, PA 17331.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
