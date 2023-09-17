Kenneth L. Koontz, 84, of New Oxford, formerly of LIttlestown, died Friday, Sept 15, 2023 at UPMC Hanover. He was the husband of Shirley (Feeser) Koontz for 64 years. Born May 1, 1939 in Littlestown, Ken was the son of the late Robert C., Sr. & Edna (Bechtel) Koontz. He was a 1957 Littlestown High School graduate where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and was also a member of the National Guard.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children: Tom & Jo Dee Koontz of Ft. Worth, TX, Tammy & Vince Hall of New Oxford, Tim & Shannon Koontz of Littlestown and Terri & Rob Riberich of Ft. Worth, TX; his 10 grandchildren: Tyler Koontz, Jeremy Luckenbaugh, Ross Hall, Jon Michael Koontz, Ryan Luckenbaugh, Matt Koontz, Brooke Vollmer, Lexi Riberich, Jake Riberich and Michael Riberich; his great grandchildren: Carter Koontz, Eliot Vollmer, Raelynn Koontz, Aiden Luckenbaugh, Landon Luckenbaugh, Eva Vollmer and Callie Koontz; his siblings: Joan Rebert, Edward Koontz, Judy Kuhns and James Koontz. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Koontz, Jr. and his sister, Jane Wiliams.
Ken was a member of New Hope Faith Community of Hanover where he enjoyed performing with the choir. He was also a former member of both the Lion’s Club of Littlestown and Littlestown School Board. He was a member of Littlestown VFW and various local bands. Ken was musically talented playing the tuba, electric guitar and bass and stand-up bass while in Germany. He was an avid fan of the Oakland A’s, Philadelphia Eagles and TCU. He also enjoyed the annual “Koontz Golf Open” with his three brothers; enjoyed playing tennis with his wife and friends and later in life, enjoyed putting together 1000 pc jigsaw puzzles.
Funeral Service is Friday, Sept 22, at 11 A.M. at New Hope Faith Community with Pastor Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt officiating. Visitation is 10-11 A.M. at the church. Interment in is Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Ken’s name may be sent to his church @ 33 Sunday Dr., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shard on www.littlesfh.com
