April 28, 1943—June 15, 2021
Richard Frank Snively, 78, of the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly at UPMC-Altoona.
Born in Schellsburg, Pa., he was the son of William Sewell and Mary Fannie (Zimmers) Snively. He is survived by his brother Leroy E. Snively and wife Pam of Gahanna, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and five brothers.
Richard was a member of St. James Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Gettysburg, and a veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea. He retired from serving with the Army Reserves and also working for the federal government.
Richard was most proud of his 43 years of service as a volunteer fireman with the Gettysburg Fire Department, and having served as Fireman’s Assoc. of PA president from 2012 to 2013. He enjoyed fishing and collecting beer steins and fire department memorabilia.
A private funeral service with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at his family’s convenience. Inurnment will follow at the cemetery columbarium.
Funeral arrangements by John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., Williamsburg, Pa., www.bolgerfuneralhome.com.
