Loretta A. Weaver, 80, of Gettysburg, Pa. died Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023 at her son’s home in Hanover, Pa.
Born January 17, 1943 in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Alfred B. and Helen (Brown) Kuhn. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Weaver Sr., who died in 1995.
Mrs. Weaver was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Hanover, Pa. She worked as an education assistant early in her career at Lanna Lobell Company in Hanover, but late at Bermudian Springs Elementary School.
Loretta is survived by her two sons, Robert J. Weaver Jr., of Hanover, Pa. and Benjamin F. Weaver, of Gettysburg, Pa., and nine siblings, Francis Kuhn, William Kuhn, Patrick Kuhn, Daniel Kuhn, Roselie Kuhn, Emma Kuhn, Sharon Kuhn, Diane Hoffman, and Carlin Thomas.
She was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Fred Kuhn, Helena Reck, Verly Kuhn, James Kuhn, Raymond Kuhn, Michael Kuhn, Shirley Kuhn, Nancy Kuhn, Gladys Myers, and Charlotte Smith.
Funeral services for Loretta will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, 220 High St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Michael Reid celebrant. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, April 10, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
