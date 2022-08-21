Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend William David Lambert II, “Bill,” passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at home with his loving wife of 51 years, Pamalla (Freeman) Lambert, by his side. He was 72.
Born at home in Manchester, Md., on August 1, 1950, he was the son of the late Charles Franklin Lambert Sr. and Sara Ann (Becker) Lambert.
Bill graduated from North Carroll High School in 1969. Because he had such a strong pride for his hometown of Manchester, and enjoyed helping others, he joined Manchester Volunteer Fire Dept. in 1966 and was a life member. He was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and also the Knights of Columbus in Manchester where he was a 4th Degree Knight. He also served for several Hanover Area Fire Departments and Ambulance Services throughout the years.
He was a long-time mechanic, but found his niche as a transportation provider at Spirit Trust Lutheran in Gettysburg, from which he retired. He was currently a member of St. Joseph’s the Worker Parish and of the Catholic War Vets, both located in Bonneauville. Bonneauville was where Bill and Pam settled down for retirement to spend time with family, friends, and also made some new “special neighbors.”
In addition to his wife Pam, Bill is survived by three children, William “Dave” Lambert III and wife Jessica of Spring Grove, Pa., Cresson Zerbe and husband Shawn of Harrisburg, Pa., and Charles “Charlie” Lambert III and wife Rebecca of Fairfield. Bill was loved by his five grandchildren, who called him “Pappy,” Bethany and Jacob Lambert, Abriana Zerbe, and Amanda and Wyatt Lambert; and two step-grandchildren, Avacyn Quinn and Gabrielle Zerbe.
He was preceded in death by brothers, John Medina, Charles Lambert Jr., and sister, Joanne Hoover. He will be missed by his siblings, Jean and husband Ronnie Clinton, Nancy and husband Dave Cole, Rita Lambert and Roger Forbes, Miriam DePalmer, Cathy and husband Nevin Markle, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and his two dogs, Jack and Hank.
Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with final resting place to be in Manchester, Md.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adams County Office for Aging in Gettysburg, or St. Joseph’s the Worker Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
