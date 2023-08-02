Duane Topper

Duane James Topper, 65, of Gettysburg died peacefully Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023 at Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill surrounded by his loving family.
Born December 10, 1957 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Joseph Felix and Anna Louise (Koontz) Topper. He was the husband of Jessica Topper, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married to for 15 years.
In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by his two sons, Shane Topper and his wife Rachel, of Orrtanna, and Mickey Lu Werquan and his wife Sharron, of California; his daughter Sophia Topper, of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Paige, Erica, and Jeremy, all of Orrtanna; his brother, Dwight Topper, of Fairfield; his five sisters, Deborah Peters, of Baltimore, Md., Denise Williams, of Pinedale, Wyo., Dawn Mitchell, of Pinedale, Wyo., Deanna Topper, of Pinedale, Wyo., and Darby Topper, of Taneytown, Md.; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Topper.
In life, Duane enjoyed playing golf with friends, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family. He was a kind person who always had a laugh waiting for everyone. Duane truly enriched everyone’s lives around him and will be sorely missed.
Duane was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, class of 1976. He spent most of his career in construction and contracting until medically retiring in 2022.
Funeral services for Duane will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday morning at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
